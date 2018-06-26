BOSTON (AP) — Members of Massachusetts all-Democratic congressional delegation say they’ll keep fighting President Donald Trump’s travel ban on visitors from mostly Muslim countries despite a Supreme Court decision upholding the ban.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Tuesday the American people know the ban isn’t right, calling it a form of religious discrimination.
Rep. Joe Kennedy criticized the decision in front of the Supreme Court, calling the decision heartbreaking. He said it’s up to Congress to oppose Trump’s “hateful rhetoric” and clarify that denying entry to the nation based on religion defies the ideals that have made the country strong.
Reps. Katherine Clark, Michael Capuano and Seth Moulton were also among those members of the delegation criticizing the ruling. Clark faulted the court for turning its back on the country’s commitment to religious liberty.
There are ~50 Muslim majority countries in the world. These few countries are on the list because they do not do proper betting of travelers. Chad was on the list and resolved the issues so they are no longer on the list.
ASIDE FROM WHICH THE ISSUE BEFORE THE COURT WAS WHETHER THE ACTION BY THE ADMINISTRATION WAS LEGAL. AND IT CLEARLY IS. Not if it was nice, not if it was “fair”. Not if it made some folks here and there get bad FEELS.
