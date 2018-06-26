BOSTON (AP) — Members of Massachusetts all-Democratic congressional delegation say they’ll keep fighting President Donald Trump’s travel ban on visitors from mostly Muslim countries despite a Supreme Court decision upholding the ban.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Tuesday the American people know the ban isn’t right, calling it a form of religious discrimination.

The Supreme Court – thanks to a seat stolen by right-wing Republicans – just upheld Trump’s Muslim ban. While the Court ruled it’s legal, the American people still know it isn’t right. And together, we'll keep fighting against religious discrimination, xenophobia, & hate. (2/2) — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 26, 2018

Rep. Joe Kennedy criticized the decision in front of the Supreme Court, calling the decision heartbreaking. He said it’s up to Congress to oppose Trump’s “hateful rhetoric” and clarify that denying entry to the nation based on religion defies the ideals that have made the country strong.

President Trump’s hateful rhetoric cannot be separated from his harmful policies. For all of the White House’s efforts to justify this #MuslimBan, @POTUS has emphatically & enthusiastically detailed that his fear of one religion guided his decision. #NoMuslimBanEver — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) June 26, 2018

Reps. Katherine Clark, Michael Capuano and Seth Moulton were also among those members of the delegation criticizing the ruling. Clark faulted the court for turning its back on the country’s commitment to religious liberty.

Read my full statement on the shameful #SCOTUS decision to uphold President Trump’s Muslim ban here: https://t.co/gzu8wlSGaR #NoMuslimBanEver pic.twitter.com/RAJAL428f1 — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) June 26, 2018

Today’s Supreme Court decision upholding @realDonaldTrump Muslim Ban is outrageous. His own words reveal exactly Trump’s intent – to prevent Muslims from coming to the U.S. This ruling doesn’t change the fact that the ban is discriminatory and against what America was founded on — Rep. Michael Capuano (@RepMikeCapuano) June 26, 2018

This ruling doesn’t change the fact that this ban is discriminatory, unconstitutional, and against the American values I fought to defend. #NoMuslimBanEver https://t.co/fgsibOVm9d — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 26, 2018

