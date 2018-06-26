  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, President Donald Trump, Rep Seth Moulton, Rep. Joe Kennedy, Rep. Katherine Clark, Rep. Michael Capuano, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Supreme Court, Travel Ban

BOSTON (AP) — Members of Massachusetts all-Democratic congressional delegation say they’ll keep fighting President Donald Trump’s travel ban on visitors from mostly Muslim countries despite a Supreme Court decision upholding the ban.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Tuesday the American people know the ban isn’t right, calling it a form of religious discrimination.

Rep. Joe Kennedy criticized the decision in front of the Supreme Court, calling the decision heartbreaking. He said it’s up to Congress to oppose Trump’s “hateful rhetoric” and clarify that denying entry to the nation based on religion defies the ideals that have made the country strong.

Reps. Katherine Clark, Michael Capuano and Seth Moulton were also among those members of the delegation criticizing the ruling. Clark faulted the court for turning its back on the country’s commitment to religious liberty.

Comments (2)
  1. Zeigfried Whiffle says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    There are ~50 Muslim majority countries in the world. These few countries are on the list because they do not do proper betting of travelers. Chad was on the list and resolved the issues so they are no longer on the list.

    ASIDE FROM WHICH THE ISSUE BEFORE THE COURT WAS WHETHER THE ACTION BY THE ADMINISTRATION WAS LEGAL. AND IT CLEARLY IS. Not if it was nice, not if it was “fair”. Not if it made some folks here and there get bad FEELS.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    UTTER COLLECTION OF MORONS WHO WOULD HAVE TURNED AMERICA TO SHAME, DEFEAT, EXTINCTION….LEAD BY A LIAR AND POPULATED BY A KENNEDY WHOSE FOLKS LOVED HITLER AND MURDERED A YOUNG GAL…..WHOSE HISTORY OF ADDITION IS TRAGIC AND WHOSE WEALTH COMES FROM ‘RAPING’ AMERICA….WAKE UP MASS TIME FOR ANOTHER CONCORD BY TRASHING THESE MEATHEADS INTO TRASH!

    Reply Report comment

