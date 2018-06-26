Filed Under:Fireworks, Gary Brode, Local TV, Lynn

LYNN (CBS) — A large fire that ripped through a triple-decker in Lynn on Monday night was caused by fireworks.

The Lynn Fire Department said Tuesday a Boston man admitted to lighting fireworks before the blaze. It is unclear if the man will face charges.

At the height of the fire, which was on Congress Street, the heavy smoke could be seen miles away.

Fire crews took over four hours to put out the flames. Fire Chief Stephen Archer cited difficulties with the closest hydrants. Fire Captain Joseph Zukas also said the smoke was so thick that it was forcing firefighters to wear air-packs while standing in the street, something that is usually reserved for firefighters within a burning building.

“I was talking to a guy who lived on the third floor. By the time he realized there was a fire, he actually just ran through the flames to get out,” a neighbor said.

Six families are displaced. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

