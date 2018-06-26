METHUEN (CBS) – A hot air balloon dropped into a Methuen neighborhood and it caused a lot of excitement as well as surprise Tuesday morning. A 911 call went out with some people worried it was a crash, but as we learned, it was just a normal landing.

“So I just heard a loud noise and I thought it was a chainsaw, and I’m like oh my God, I didn’t know if a tree fell or whatever,” said Sarah Beniot, whose house the balloon landed in front of.

But instead, it was a brightly decorated balloon.

“I just opened the thing and said, ‘are you guys OK,’ because I never knew they just landed wherever they pleased so they said, ‘yeah, we’re just here for some morning coffee,’” Benoit said.

Though there was some concern in the Methuen neighborhood, they soon found out it was just a typical flight for High Five Ballooning out of Derry, N.H.

“So today we had just perfect flying conditions,” said Tony Sica, who owns High Five and is the pilot as well.

He said he almost always lands in a residential area with care.

“You have to remember that you’re flying in the most wooded state in the country. New Hampshire is 84 percent woods, so where do we land as a result of that? Mostly residential,” Sica said.

That’s normal for Sica but to have a huge hot air balloon drop onto your street at 6:30 in the morning, not so much.

“So I always tell customers two things. One is we’re trespassing, so be nice. And two, it’s early in the morning so be quiet,” Sica said.

High Five even gives the person whose home they land in front of a little gift.

“The owners left me a bottle of champagne and a thank you card,” Benoit said.

They also left some very excited kids, and future customers.

“I was so amazed. I was like, oh my God I wanna fly in this thing,” one girl said.

“I wish I could fly all the way into outer space,” said a boy, in awe of the balloon.