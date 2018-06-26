By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Russell is kind of like that older uncle you have who isn’t afraid to speak his mind, even if that means he lets a curse word or two slip out at some inopportune times.

It also means he’s not afraid to flip someone off in front of a packed building — or on live television.

The Celtics great was in the crowd at Monday night’s annual NBA Awards show in Santa Monica, California, and as fellow Hall of Famer Charles Barkley thanked a number greats of the game while on stage, Russell made sure Sir Charles knows there is no love lost between the two. When Barkley mentioned Russell’s name, gentle Bill smirked and flipped him off.

The moment obviously became a social media sensation, as an 84-year-old flipping someone off on live TV should. Russell apologized on Twitter following the broadcast, saying when he sees Barkley, giving him the old one-finger salute is “pure instinct.”

Sorry everyone, I forgot it was live TV & I can’t help myself whenever I see Charles it just is pure instinct. @NBAonTNT @NBA #birdman #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/0zQLvWhuKi — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 26, 2018

Can’t blame Bill for that one.

Russell once again proved on Monday night that he is indeed the GOAT of the basketball world. It’s just a shame he didn’t have one of his 11 championship rings on the extended digit.