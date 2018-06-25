PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Officers in Pelham, New Hampshire found drugs and an iPhone still open to a FaceTime call inside a crashed Jeep over the weekend.

Police said 20-year-old Megan Lemay, of Pelham, was driving the 2013 Jeep Wrangler when it crashed through a rock wall on Simpson Road and landed on its side around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The drugs and phone were discovered while officers investigated the crash, police said. Lemay seemed impaired at the scene so she was arrested.

She was charged with aggravated DUI, possession of prescription drugs, and prohibited use of mobile electronic devices while driving.

Lemay was released on $2,000 bail. Her arraignment was scheduled for July 9.

“The Pelham Police Department is thankful no one was hurt in this crash. We urge people not yet 21 years old not to drink alcohol and those who are over 21 years old to drink responsibly. Please plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home,” police said in a statement.