BOSTON (CBS) — Minor league baseball teams are always trying to come up with creative promotions to get people to the ballpark, and the Pawtucket Red Sox are prepared to go above and beyond with their latest idea.

The team will change its name — for one night only — on August 16 to become the Pawtucket Hot Wieners.

The name commemorates the famed Rhode Island delicacy. As the PawSox explained in their release:

A hot wiener is a staple of the food culture of Rhode Island where it is primarily sold at “New York System” restaurants. The wiener is made with a small, thin hot dog consisting of veal and pork, giving it a different taste than a traditional beef hot dog. It is served in a steamed bun and topped with yellow mustard, celery salt, chopped onions, and a seasoned meat sauce. A preparation including all of the above is often ordered by true Rhode Island patrons as “All The Way”!

The PawSox will be wearing Hot Wieners jerseys and hats, which are truly dynamite:

IT’S OFFICIAL… Come to the ballpark on Thursday August 16th to check out the #PawSox in our new #HotWieners attire. pic.twitter.com/WYmQEFJWKs — PawSox (@PawSox) June 24, 2018

It is live in the team store and therefor official:

On August 16 the @PawSox will become the Pawtucket Hot Wieners https://t.co/fzJzMB5w6j pic.twitter.com/tmkmm0xYAt — Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos) June 24, 2018

One night only, Aug 16 pic.twitter.com/xu848dPcbq — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) June 25, 2018

And as you might expect, the team will have plenty of hot wieners available for fans to purchase. Additionally, the team said that the first 50 people to enter the stadium wearing Hot Wieners merchandise will have the option of participating in a hot dog eating contest. There will even be a dog parade on the field for all fans with Dachshunds before the game.