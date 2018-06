EXETER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man is under arrest charged with murder in the death of a woman found inside her burning mobile home.

Derek William Webber, 31, of Exeter has been arrested on charges of second degree murder and arson in connection with the death of Carol Felides.

The 65-year-old was found inside her home in Exeter last week.

Webber was arrested Monday afternoon. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in the Rockingham Superior Court.