BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz is returning to baseball.

He just won’t be mashing homers for the Red Sox — or any other MLB team for that matter. Instead, Ortiz will be covering the game he loves as an analyst for Fox Sports, signing a multi-year deal with the company.

Ortiz will make his 2018 debut for Fox at the 89th MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park in Washington, DC next month. He’s slated to contribute to the network’s studio analysis alongside former greats Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez and host Kevin Burkhardt.

“I had a lot of fun working for FOX Sports during the postseason last year and am pumped up to get back in the studio with Kevin, Alex, Frank and our leader behind-the-scenes, coordinating producer Bardia Shah-Rais,” Ortiz said in a release to announce his new deal on Monday.

Ortiz’s booming personality is well-known throughout Boston, and now baseball fans everywhere will get a taste of what Big Papi has to offer.