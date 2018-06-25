Comments
WESTON (CBS) – A tractor-trailer rolled over on a ramp from Interstate 95 to the Massachusetts Turnpike early Monday morning, causing problems at the start of rush hour.
The truck carrying meat landed on its side on the exit ramp from 95 north to the Pike in Weston around 4 a.m. State Police said the driver had minor injuries.
The truck was pulled back onto its wheels around 6:30 a.m., but drivers were still asked to avoid the area for rush hour because State Police said the truck was not safe to move until it was unloaded. The meat could not be saved and had to be trashed.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
How does an object over balanced , so it tips over , in any manner resemble an object that rolls . One starts a circle , as every motion does , one describes a neat circular orbit .
Y O y o Y !