BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are reportedly close to adding some more (cheap) depth to their roster.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is close to signing guard Brad Wanamaker, who went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2011 but has since carved out a nice career overseas.

EuroLeague guard Brad Wanamaker is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics next season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2018

Source: Brad Stevens got on the phone today with Brad Wanamaker and discussed his role in Boston. Fenerbahce's MVP loved what he heard, deciding between 1-or-2 year deal with the Celtics. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 25, 2018

The 6-foot-4 Wanamaker has played in the Euroleague the last three seasons, averaging 13.5 points and 4.2 assists over that span. He was just named the MVP of the Turkish finals while playing for Fenerbahce, and will likely leave money on the table to come back stateside.

With Kyrie Irving coming back from knee surgery and Marcus Smart’s future uncertain heading into restricted free agency, Wanamaker will give the Celtics some added veteran depth at guard. Boston doesn’t have much cap space this summer, but Wanamaker should give them a cheap option toward the bottom of their roster, likely taking over Shane Larkin’s role from last season.

Wanamaker will probably see his first action with Boston in the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League.