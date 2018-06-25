ASHBURNHAM (CBS) — An 18-year-old is now charged in connection with the death of a baby goat in Ashburnham.

Last Friday, a goat was found dead about 100 yards away from its pen and appeared to have been stabbed with a knife. The pen had been cut into and “the animal had been intentionally led away into the woods up a trail,” police said.

Dominick Tidd, from Groton, was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals, larceny under $250 and destruction of property. He also faces charges for other, unrelated crimes.

Police said Tidd would be arraigned in Winchendon District Court on Monday.

The baby goat was raised on Hames and Axle Farm until a nearby family bought it as a pet for their six-year-old daughter and named it Marshmallow.