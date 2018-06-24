BOSTON (CBS) – Former Red Sox player Hanley Ramirez was never under investigation in connection to a fentanyl ring, according to a new report that says a man who was arrested on drug charges attempted to use Ramirez’s name to avoid an arrest.

The Boston Globe reported, citing court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Boston, that Ramirez’s friend was stopped by State Police in western Massachusetts in April. During the stop, the driver allowed a trooper to search his Jeep, but wouldn’t let him to open a box that he claimed belonged to Ramirez.

In hopes of stopping the search, the report says, the driver called Ramirez on FaceTime and handed the phone to the trooper. Ramirez said he did not know what was in the box and gave permission to open it.

Two kilograms of fentanyl were allegedly found inside the package.

The driver, who was not named in the newspaper story, used Ramirez’s name “to get the cops off his back, which didn’t work,” his attorney told the Globe. The attorney added that using Ramirez’s name was “an ill-thought-out attempt to evade further police scrutiny.”

Adam Katz, Ramirez’s agent, said in a statement to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that the initial ABC News report that his client was under investigation was “careless” and “inaccurate.”

Adam Katz, Hanley Ramirez’s agent: The reporting on Hanley’s involvement in this matter was reckless and irresponsible. It’s unfortunate that one careless, inaccurate story can generate such widespread negative and damaging coverage. (More) — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 24, 2018

Adam Katz: Hanley is pleased to be absolved from wrongdoing and having any involvement in this matter. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 24, 2018

When the report surfaced on Friday, the Red Sox said they were not aware of any potential investigation when they released Ramirez. The team maintained that it was a baseball decision.

Ramirez himself tweeted Sunday night about the reports.

I have been home enjoying my family. Not being on a team has been my choice. Grateful to those of you who resisted spreading the reckless, misleading reports 👀#iSeeYou #loyal #OnlyLoveHere #ElTrece13 — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) June 25, 2018

Ramirez has not signed with another team since the Red Sox released him on June 1.