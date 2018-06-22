BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady may have come up just short of winning his sixth Super Bowl in February, but he still has a chance to add some shiny awards to his mantel following his MVP season.

The Patriots’ quarterback has been nominated for three ESPY Awards, including Best Male Athlete. In that category, he’s up against Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, and James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

Interestingly enough, despite being considered the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady has never won the ESPY for Best Male Athlete. In the previous two years that he’s been nominated, the award has gone to Lance Armstrong (2004) and Tiger Woods (2008).

Brady is also nominated for Best Record-Breaking Performance for winning his 187th regular-season game as an NFL quarterback, a record he set with a win over the Jets. And Brady is nominated for Best NFL Player. In that category, he’s up against Antonio Brown of the Steelers, as well as Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald, both of the Rams. Brady did win Best NFL Player in 2008 for his record-breaking performance in the 2007 season.

In the record-breaking performance category, Brady is up against Roger Federer, who won a Wimbledon title for the eighth time; Aaron Judge, who hit 52 home runs as a rookie; and Diana Taurasi, who become the first WNBA player to hit 1,000 3-pointers.

Fans can vote for the ESPYS here. The winners will be announced when the show airs on July 18.