BOSTON (CBS) — Another big name in officiating is leaving the NFL ranks.

Gene Steratore will retire from the NFL after 15 years as an official and 12 years as a referee. Head of officiating Alberto Riveron made the announcement via Twitter on Friday.

Gene Steratore, 15-year veteran official, informed me today that he is retiring from the @NFL. Steratore entered the league in 2003, was promoted to referee in 2006, & worked 12 playoff games, ending his career at Super Bowl LII. We wish Gene all the best! pic.twitter.com/MO7Ul8fik9 — Al Riveron (@alriveron) June 22, 2018

The website Football Zebras reported that Steratore will be joining CBS as a rules analyst.

The news comes just days after referee Terry McAuley retired from the NFL to join the NBC broadcast. Earlier this offseason, Ed Hochuli and Jeff Triplette retired as NFL referees.

Clearly, there’s a bit of a mass exodus, as there are only 17 referees employed by the NFL. Last year was the first year when the NFL employed full-time officials. Football Zebras reported this week that officials had not yet been given their 2018 crew assignments, which are generally delivered in mid-May.

Last year, Steratore made headlines when he used an index card as a tool for measurement on a first down for the Cowboys.

Steratore officiated Super Bowl LII in February between the Patriots and Eagles, the first Super Bowl assignment of his career. The 55-year-old has also refereed college basketball games since 1997.