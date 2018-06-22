BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots have signed their top overall draft pick.

The team announced Friday that it agreed to terms with offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, whom they drafted with the 23rd overall selection in April’s draft.

Wynn played both guard and tackle during his collegiate career at Georgia. He was a team captain in 2017 and was named to the Associated Press All-America Second Team.

The only 2018 draft pick who has not yet been signed is Sony Michel, who was also drafted in the first round.

The Patriots will open training camp in late July.