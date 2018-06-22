BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams may have had a little too much fun after being drafted by the Celtics Thursday night.

The new Boston big man was supposed to have a conference call with the media Friday morning, but the team was unable to track him down.

Was told it was just a miscommunication between the two sides. Celtics are hoping to have Williams on the call soon, likely today. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 22, 2018

It didn’t take long for the Celtics to find their first-round pick. Williams simply overslept Friday morning, and the conference call was pushed to noon (Boston time).

“I actually went to my aunt’s house and went to sleep because I was so tired,” Williams explained to reporters. “When I woke up, my sister was like, ‘You have a conference call.'”

Williams was not in New York for Thursday night’s festivities, instead hosting a draft party with family and friends at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Louisiana. The 6-foot-10 center was projected to be a lottery pick, but many believe that questions about his character and motivation caused Williams to fall to the Celtics at No. 27.

But despite those flaws, the Celtics have been applauded for snagging what could be the biggest steal of the first-round of the 2018 draft.