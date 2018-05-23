Sarah is a teenage girl of Caucasian descent. Sarah enjoys physical activities, such as riding her bike, swinging, bouncing on a sensory ball and swimming. She also likes to listen to music.

Sarah has been diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder and can be highly distracted. She benefits from multiple sensory breaks throughout her day in order to assist with self-regulation. After completing a break, Sarah is able to re-engage in an activity. Sarah can dress herself and put on her shoes, however, she experiences difficulty manipulating snaps and buttons.

In regards to sensory processing, Sarah seeks out movement and heavy work activities. She is bothered by loud noises and will cover her ears when the environment is noisy. She enjoys tactile play. She is able to attend to stories and navigates through her iPad.

Legally freed for adoption, a two parent home will be ideal for Sarah. She benefits greatly from a highly structured and predictable daily routine, as well as close supervision.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.