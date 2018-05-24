ELECTION RESULTS:Live Mass. & NH Results, Including Town-By-Town Breakdowns
Only contested races are listed

Massachusetts Federal & Town-By-Town Results

U.S. Senate
U.S. House – District 2
U.S. House – District 3
U.S. House – District 5
U.S. House – District 6
U.S. House – District 9

Massachusetts Statewide & Town-By-Town Results

Massachusetts Governor
Massachusetts Attorney General
Massachusetts Secretary of State
Massachusetts Treasurer
Massachusetts Auditor

Question 1 – Limit Nurse to Patient Ratio
Question 2 – Create Citizens Commission
Question 3 – Gender Identity Rights

Massachusetts County & Local Races

Clerk of Courts, County Commissioners, DA Races
Governor’s Council, Register of Deeds Races

State Senate – All
State House Barnstable, Bristol
State House Essex
State House Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire
State House Middlesex, Norfolk
State House Plymouth
State House Worcester

Local Ballot Issues – Prop 2.5 Questions
Local Ballot Issues – Single Payer Health Care
Other Local Ballot Issues

New Hampshire Federal & Town-By-Town Results

U.S. House – District 1
U.S. House – District 2

New Hampshire Statewide & Town-By-Town Results

New Hampshire Governor
Executive Council

Question 1 – Allow Taxpayer to Sue Government
Question 2 – Right to Privacy

New Hampshire State House & Senate

State Senate 1-12
State Senate 13-24

State House Belknap
State House Carroll
State House Cheshire
State House Coos-Grafton
State House Hillsboro 1-10
State House Hillsboro 11-20
State House Hillsboro 21-32
State House Hillsboro 33-45
State House Merrimack 1-14
State House Merrimack 16-29
State House Rockingham 1-11
State House Rockingham 12-22
State House Rockingham 23-37
State House Strafford 1-10
State House Strafford 11-25
State House Sullivan