Whole Foods Market Boston Celtics Radio Network Green Mission Contest

Whole Foods Market, 98.5 The Sports Hub and the Boston Celtics Radio Network want to know what your “Green Mission” is.
Tell us what you are doing at home or work to support the environment and you could win a chance to see Boston’s Green Team, the Boston Celtics, at the TD Garden.
Whole Foods Market, with 40 North Atlantic locations, is a proud partner of the Boston Celtics Radio Network and proudly serves customers throughout New England.
Please fill out the information below for your chance to win. Contest begins on Monday, January 9, 2017 and ends on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 11:59 P.M. EDT. The contest is open to legal U.S. residents of MA, ME , RI, CT, NH or VT who are 18 years of age or older. Up to six (6) grand prizes will be awarded. Each grand prize consists of two (2) tickets to a to-be-determined Boston Celtics home game at TD Garden located at 100 Legends Way, Boston, MA 02114. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each grand prize is $150
For Full Official Legal Rules [Click Here]