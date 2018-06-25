Sports Final: Cedric Maxwell On Smart's Free Agency, Celtics Draft Pick Robert Williams

Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl-Saving Interception Was Apparently Weeks In The MakingAs it turns out, the effort for the team to be in position to make such a play extended back even further than the week of practice leading up to the game.

Sports Final Video: Cedric Maxwell On Marcus Smart's Free Agency; Celtics Rookie Robert WilliamsCeltics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell joined Dan Roche on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to preview the offseason ahead for the Boston Celtics.

Pawtucket Red Sox To Become 'Pawtucket Hot Wieners' For One Night In AugustMinor league baseball teams are always trying to come up with creative promotions to get people to the ballpark, and the Pawtucket Red Sox are prepared to go above and beyond with their latest idea.

Bruins Reportedly In Mix For Free Agent Center John TavaresWhen NHL free agency opens on July 1, the Boston Bruins may get a visit from one of the biggest names on the open market.

Report: NFL To Hear Julian Edelman's Appeal Of PED Suspension MondayJulian Edelman's formal appeal of his four-game suspension will reportedly be heard by the NFL on Monday.