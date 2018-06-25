  • WBZ TV

Program: Sports Final
Sports Final: Cedric Maxwell On Smart's Free Agency, Celtics Draft Pick Robert Williams
Celtics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell joined Dan Roche on WBZ-TV's Sports Final on Sunday to discuss the summer ahead for Boston, including C's draft pick Robert Williams, the culture in Boston, and Marcus Smart's free agency.

