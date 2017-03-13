Sports Final: Cedric Maxwell On Celtics Taking Next Step

Sports Final: Cedric Maxwell On Celtics Taking Next StepCeltics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell joined Dan Roche on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to discuss Boston's big win over the Chicago Bulls, their bumpy road trip, Kelly Olynyk's growth and Isaiah Thomas' leadership. Max also touched on what the Celtics need to do in order to take that next step when the playoffs roll around.
Sports Final: Which Free Agents Will Be Back With Patriots?Will Jimmy Garoppolo be backing up Tom Brady in 2017? And will Dont'a Hightower still be leading the New England defense? ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss joined Steve Burton on Sunday night's Sports Final on WBZ-TV to discuss the Patriots' offseason and which players we can expect back on the 2017 squad.
Sports Final: Should We Feel Optimistic About David Price's ElbowThe Red Sox got some good news about David Price's elbow, but Tony Massarotti isn't convinced that the lefty won't need surgery in the near future. Mazz, Dan Roche and Steve Burton discuss the likelihood of Price having Tommy John surgery, and what it means for the Red Sox, on WBZ-TV's Sports Final.