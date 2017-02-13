Felger & Mazz: Will Celtics Regular Season Success Translate To The Postseason?The Celtics are currently the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, but will it matter come playoff time? Michael Felger isn't convinced just yet.
Andrew Benintendi Won't Let All The Hype Get To HimThe Red Sox rookie is focused on getting better, not all the chatter heading into the 2017 season.
Sports Final: Mike Reiss & Christian Fauria Reflect On Super Bowl LIMike Reiss and Christian Fauria joined Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to reflect on New England's Super Bowl LI victory, and looked ahead to the moves the Patriots have to make this offseason.
Sports Final: What Can Red Sox Expect From Sandoval?98.5 The Sports Hub's Tony Massarotti joined Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final on Sunday night to discuss the 2017 Boston Red Sox. As the team hits Spring Training, Mazz says their biggest issue is their lack of a left-handed bat in the lineup. He also touches on the strength of their pitching staff and what can Boston can expect from Pablo Sandoval.
Web Extra: Dan Roche's Spring Training Video BlogDan Roche has arrived in Fort Myers, Florida for the start of 2017 Spring Training.
Why Doesn't Cam Neely Join Felger & Mazz Every Week Anymore?The Bruins president said it's because the interviews are painful.