Felger & Mazz Puppets: Jim Murray Predicts A Cavaliers Sweep
The Celtics stand no chance against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, according to the Jim Murray puppet.
Program: Felger & Massarotti
Categories: Sports WBZFM

More WBZFM

Felger & Mazz: Who Do You Want To See In Celtics' Starting 5Brad Stevens is sticking with Amir Johnson in the starting lineup for Game 5 against the Wizards, much to the chagrin of the Felger & Mazz crew.
Felger & Mazz: Do The Red Sox Regret Trading Travis Shaw?While the Red Sox deal with a black hole at third base, Travis Shaw is crushing the ball and batting cleanup for the Brewers. To make matters worse for Boston, Tyler Thornburg is on the DL with no return in sight. Do the Sox regret their swap with Shaw? Felger & Mazz discuss.
Felger & Mazz: Red Sox' Bats Come Alive Against TwinsThe Boston offense finally woke up in Minnesota, and Mazz is even willing to give John Farrell a little bit of credit for shuffling the lineup. But only a little bit.
Felger & Mazz: Tony In Providence Calls Out MazzTony In Providence had a lot on his mind on Monday, bringing up all the times "Mazztradamus" was wrong.
Felger & Mazz: 'Moronic' Move By Kelly OubreMichael Felger had four quick thoughts on the Kelly Oubre-Kelly Olynyk tussle in Game 3 of the Celtics-Wizards playoff series.

Tom Brady Signs Endorsement Deal For $200K Aston Martin CarWBZ-TV's Kate Merrill reports.
David Ortiz On His New Book, Retirement & Playing In BostonWBZ-TV's Dan Roche goes 1-on-1 with David Ortiz, who discusses his new book "Papi," the difficulties of playing in Boston and recent claims of racism at Fenway Park by Orioles outfielder Adam Jones. He also has a few words of encouragement for the Boston Celtics.

