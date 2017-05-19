Felger & Mazz Puppets: Jim Murray Predicts A Cavaliers Sweep

Felger & Mazz Puppets: Jim Murray Predicts A Cavaliers SweepThe Celtics stand no chance against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, according to the Jim Murray puppet.
Tom Brady Signs Endorsement Deal For $200K Aston Martin CarWBZ-TV's Kate Merrill reports.
David Ortiz On His New Book, Retirement & Playing In BostonWBZ-TV's Dan Roche goes 1-on-1 with David Ortiz, who discusses his new book "Papi," the difficulties of playing in Boston and recent claims of racism at Fenway Park by Orioles outfielder Adam Jones. He also has a few words of encouragement for the Boston Celtics.