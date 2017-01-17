10 Questions With Bedard: Who Are The Top 5 Quarterbacks Of Your Lifetime

10 Questions With Bedard: Who Are The Top 5 Quarterbacks Of Your LifetimeMichael Felger and Tony Massarott hit SI's Greg Bedard with 10 questions from around the NFL, including his Top 5 quarterbacks, whether the Broncos should go after Tony Romo, the biggest toolbags in Steelers history and whether the NFL really pushed back the Pittsburgh-Kansas City start time because of weather.

Felger & Mazz: Felger Calls El Pres A Disgrace For Wishing Harm On GoodellMichael Felger took aim at Barstool Sports' El Pres on Tuesday, calling him a disgrace for wishing bodily harm on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Felger & Mazz: Greg Bedard Gives Texans No Chance Against PatriotsSI's Greg Bedard joined Felger & Mazz on Tuesday, and like many others, is not giving the Houston Texans a shot against the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round.

Felger & Mazz: Patriots Should Obliterate Texans In AFC Divisional RoundFelger & Mazz aren't impressed with the Texans, who come to Gillette Stadium next Saturday night for a playoff matchup with the Patriots.

10 Questions With Bedard: Who Is NFL's Coach Of The Year?Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti hit SI's Greg Bedard with 10 questions from around the NFL, including his choices for the league's MVP and Coach of the Year.

Greg Bedard: Josh McDaniels Is 'Good As Gone' From PatriotsSI's Greg Bedard joined Felger & Mazz on Tuesday and discussed the future of Josh McDaniels, who could be leaving the Patriots in the offseason for a new head coaching job.