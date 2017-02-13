WBZ4[1]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
Sports Final: Mike Reiss & Christian Fauria Reflect On Super Bowl LI
Mike Reiss and Christian Fauria joined Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to reflect on New England's Super Bowl LI victory, and looked ahead to the moves the Patriots have to make this offseason.
Program: Sports Final
Categories: Sports General WBZTV

WBZ Midday Forecast For Feb. 13Danielle Niles has your latest weather forecast.
Phantom Gourmet: Olde Main Street Pub In Salem, Mass.They've re-created the space to be a place that will make you feel at home as well, with comfortable booths, a cozy fireplace and an all-around casual vibe.
Phantom Gourmet: Hopewell Bar & Kitchen In AllstonIt’s a fun hangout, probably the most chill place to be anywhere. At Hopewell on Comm Ave in Allston, it's all about the food and the mood.
Sports Final: What Can Red Sox Expect From Sandoval?98.5 The Sports Hub's Tony Massarotti joined Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final on Sunday night to discuss the 2017 Boston Red Sox. As the team hits Spring Training, Mazz says their biggest issue is their lack of a left-handed bat in the lineup. He also touches on the strength of their pitching staff and what can Boston can expect from Pablo Sandoval.
Concerns Of Coastal Flooding Grow Along Cape After StormIn Eastham, the storm drove waves onto Cape shores. WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

