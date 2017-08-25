The State of Siege Online Contest

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to ArtsEmerson’s The State of Siege, written by Nobel Prize-winning author Albert Camus, plus a $100 restaurant gift card.

“Stunning” – Sceneweb

“Inspiring” – La Vie

Written by Nobel Prize-winning author Albert Camus, staged by leading avant-garde French director Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota and produced by the celebrated Paris theatre company Théâtre de la Ville, The State of Siege is set to take the country by storm this fall on its first visit to the United States.

The rarely staged work, penned in 1948, weaves a tale of paranoia, endurance and political struggle resulting in a dizzying modern metaphor. With a renowned ensemble working on an epic scale, The State of Siege (L’État de siège) explores how art can serve as a way to process – and to resist – human atrocities.

What role can art play in the face of peril? Faced with imminent danger, can the human spirit remain focused on the beauty of life?

www.artsemerson.org

The State of Siege, presented by ArtsEmerson, is playing at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre November 9 – 11, 2017.

For details, visit artsemerson.org.

Contest ends Sunday, November 5, 2017, at 11:59PM EDT. This contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older and who live in Massachusetts, New Hampshire or Rhode Island. This voucher entitles the bearer two tickets to The State of Siege at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, located at 219 Tremont Street, Boston, MA. The voucher is good for any performance of The State of Siege except Saturday evening. Voucher must be redeemed at least two hours prior to the listed curtain time of the selected performance. Your ticket will be placed in the best available seats at the time of redemption and are not guaranteed until the voucher is redeemed. Based on availability. Approximate Retail Value of Prize is $ 220($60/per ticket and $100 restaurant gift card).