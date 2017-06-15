The Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic- Softball Game Online Contest

Enter-to-win a family pack of five (5) tickets to The Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic- Softball Game at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, CT on August 6.
Bring your family and friends to this annual celebrity fundraiser aimed at benefiting non-profit organizations who support a continued push for music and the arts to children and their families, as well as those who provide a safe-haven for families in need.
There’s a great lineup for this year’s event including Smokey Robinson, Chris Tucker, Doctor Jay, James Worthy, Jeffrey Osbourne and more!
For more information on the Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic and to order tickets visit: JeffreyOsborneClassic.com
Contest ends Sunday, July 30, 2017, at 11:59 PM EDT. The contest is open to MA, NH, RI and CT residents who are 18 years of age or older. One winner will be randomly selected to receive a family pack of five (5tickets to 6th Annual Jeffery Osbourne Celebrity Softball Classic at Dodd Stadium located at 14 Stott Ave, Norwich, CT 06360 August 6. at 12 pm. Approximate retail value of prize is $70 per family pack.
