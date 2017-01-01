The 7th Annual Sports Hub Who’s Your Caddy? Classic

Prosecution Could Rest Thursday In Teen Texting Suicide TrialThe prosecution could rest its case today in the trial of a Plainville woman accused of encouraging her boyfriend's suicide.

4 Shootings In 4 Hours In Boston; 5 HurtFive people were shot overnight in four different locations in Roxbury and Dorchester--though Boston Police say they don't believe any of the shootings were connected.

Paris Climate Decision Could Accelerate Damage To Trump PropertiesSevere damage may come sooner rather than later if the U.S. abandons the international agreement aimed at curbing emissions of heat-trapping gases that cause climate change.

Keller @ Large: Imagine If People Knew When To Shut UpWe live in a time where people are ready and willing to debate absolutely anything, no matter how trivial.