The 7th Annual Sports Hub Who’s Your Caddy? Classic

Join 98.5 the Sports Hub personalities and staff for the seventh annual Who’s Your Caddy? Golf Outing at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in Atkinson, N.H..
For $135 per golfer, you receive lunch, 18 holes of golf with cart, dinner and a chance to win great raffle prizes and bid on valuable auction items. There’ll be lots of contests including a hole-in-one contest, closest to the pin, longest drive for both men and women, a 50/50 raffle and much more!
Sign-in registration at 12 p.m., shotgun start at 1:30, and there will be a live Sports Hub broadcast!
Your name and your golfers’ names will be at the 98.5 The Sports Hub registration table upon arrival at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club on the morning of the event.
It’s all to benefit the Pediatric Advanced Care Team (P.A.C.T.) at Boston Children’s Hospital!
Details
Monday, July 10th from 1:30 – 6 p.m.
Atkinson Resort and Country Club
85 Country Club Dr., Atkinson, N.H. 03811 (map)
Registration: 12:00 p.m.
More info at Eventbrite