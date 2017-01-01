WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
The 7th Annual Sports Hub Who’s Your Caddy? Classic

Join 98.5 the Sports Hub personalities and staff for the seventh annual Who’s Your Caddy? Golf Outing at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in Atkinson, N.H..

For $135 per golfer, you receive lunch, 18 holes of golf with cart, dinner and a chance to win great raffle prizes and bid on valuable auction items. There’ll be lots of contests including a hole-in-one contest, closest to the pin, longest drive for both men and women, a 50/50 raffle and much more!

Sign-in registration at 12 p.m., shotgun start at 1:30, and there will be a live Sports Hub broadcast!

Your name and your golfers’ names will be at the 98.5 The Sports Hub registration table upon arrival at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club on the morning of the event.

It’s all to benefit the Pediatric Advanced Care Team (P.A.C.T.) at Boston Children’s Hospital!

Details

Monday, July 10th from 1:30 – 6 p.m.
Atkinson Resort and Country Club
85 Country Club Dr., Atkinson, N.H. 03811 (map)
Registration: 12:00 p.m.
More info at Eventbrite

Tickets go on sale MONDAY, JUNE 12 at 9 a.m.

Check out the photos from past events: 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014| 2015 | 2016

