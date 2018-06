Red Sox Fall To Chicago In Series Finale At Fenway ParkChicago earned the series win as the Red Sox continued their recent struggles at the plate.

J.D. Martinez Hits 21st Home Run As Red Sox Beat White Sox 4-2J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer as the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox, 4-2, on Saturday.

Gronkowski (The Horse) Finishes Second In Belmont StakesGronkowski the horse finished second at the Belmont Stakes Saturday afternoon, as Justify won the Triple Crown.

Justify Wins Belmont To Become 13th Triple Crown ChampionJustify led all the way to win the Belmont Stakes by 1¾ lengths and become horse racing's 13th Triple Crown champion and second in four years.

Rob Gronkowski Weighs In On 'Fake News' Trade TalksRob Gronkowski spoke to reporters on Saturday during a football camp a day after he was the center of trade rumors.