  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkAtlanta Falcons players stand on stage during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkPatriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady stand onstage during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkMatt Ryan hugs Tom Brady during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkPatriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks with the media during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkPatriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks with the media during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkPatriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks with the media during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkPatriots receiver Julian Edelman speaks with the media during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkPatriots receiver Danny Amendola speaks with the media during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkPatriots defensive end Chris Long speaks with the media during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkPatriots tight end Martellus Bennett speaks with the media during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkPatriots receiver Chris Hogan is interviewed during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkUS Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles takes a selfie with Jabaal Sheard and Tyler Gaffney of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park 'Ed' of Good Burger takes a selfie with New England Patriots players during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkFalcons receiver Julio Jones speaks with the media during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightSuper Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid ParkQuarterback Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with the media during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Categories: NFL Patriots Sports Syndicated Sports

PHOTOS: Patriots At Super Bowl LI Opening NightThe best pictures from Super Bowl LI Opening Night in Houston.
