The 2017 WBZ Love Where You Live Contest

wbzam lovewhereyoulive 420x316 The 2017 WBZ Love Where You Live Contest

Enter To Win Prizes From The WBZ Love Where you Live 2017 Contest!

WBZ wants to help spruce up your home this spring and make your neighbors green with envy!

WBZ will award Daily Prizes beginning April 24th. All qualified entries will have a chance to win the Grand Prize – “spring essentials” to help spruce up your home and lifestyle.

Starting April 24th at 5:28 PM and then weekdays at 7:28 AM and 5:28 PM listen to WBZ NewsRadio 1030. If your name is announced, you’ll have 15 minutes to claim your $100 Legal Sea Foods gift card and qualify to win the Grand Prize package!

Make sure to listen on Friday, May 19th at 5:28 PM when the grand prize winner is announced!

Scroll through the prizes and then enter below for your chance to win.

Daily Prize Giveaway

Legal Sea Foods

$100 Gift Card – Provided By Legal Sea Foods

LegalSeaFoods.com

Check out the Grand Prize Package by clicking the links below:

reeds ferry sheds logo300x3001 The 2017 WBZ Love Where You Live Contest

Reeds Ferry 8′ x 10′ American Classic Storage Shed

