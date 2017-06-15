Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic Comedy Show Online Contest

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 6th Annual Jeffery Osbourne Celebrity All-Star Comedy Explosion coming to Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT on August 6.

This annual celebrity fundraiser is aimed at benefiting non-profit organizations who support a continued push for music and the arts to children and their families, as well as those who provide a safe-haven for families in need.

Thre’s a great lineup for this year’s event includes The Original King of Comedy; Cedric The Entertainer, Chris Tucker, Jefferey Osbourne and much more.

For more information and to order tickets visit: JeffreyOsborneClassic.com.

