Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic Comedy Show Online Contest

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 6th Annual Jeffery Osbourne Celebrity All-Star Comedy Explosion coming to Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT on August 6.

This annual celebrity fundraiser is aimed at benefiting non-profit organizations who support a continued push for music and the arts to children and their families, as well as those who provide a safe-haven for families in need.

Thre’s a great lineup for this year’s event includes The Original King of Comedy; Cedric The Entertainer, Chris Tucker, Jefferey Osbourne and much more.

For more information and to order tickets visit: JeffreyOsborneClassic.com.

Contest ends Sunday, July 30, 2017, at 11:59 PM EDT. The contest is open to MA, NH, or RI residents who are 18 years of age or older. One winner will be randomly selected to receive a pair of tickets to 6th Annual Jeffery Osbourne Celebrity All-Star Comedy Explosion at the Foxwoods Resort Casino Grand Theater located at Mashantucket, CT August 6. 8pm.
Approximate retail value of the prize is $100 per pair.  Read Official Contest Rules For Full Details


