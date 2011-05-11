Find A Memorial Day Parade Near You

There are dozens of parades scheduled across Massachusetts over Memorial Day weekend, to pay tribute to America’s fallen heroes.

Monday, May 30

Agawam: 10:30 a.m. – Agawam Middle School/Town Hall

Amherst: 9:30 a.m.

Andover: 10 a.m.

Arlington: 9:30 a.m. – Adams St. on Mass. Ave. to Monument Park to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery

Ashburnham: 8:45 a.m.

Ashby: 10 a.m.

Belmont: 11 a.m.

Brockton: 11 a.m.

Cambridge: 9:30 a.m. – Begins with a cannon salute on the Cambridge Common, proceeds through Harvard Sq., up Mount Auburn St. to Cambridge Cemetery on Coolidge Ave.

Centerville: 10 a.m.

Cohasset: 10:30 a.m. – Kicks off at American Legion Hall with stops at North Cohasset Cemetery, North Cohasset Honor Roll, Woodside Cemetery, and Beechwood Cemetery

Easthampton: 10:30 a.m. – Clark St.

East Longmeadow: 10:50 a.m.

Essex: 9 a.m. – Town Hall to the Town Cemetery, up Main St. to the Causeway Bridge

Fairhaven: 8:30 a.m. – Main St. from Center St. to Riverside Cemetery

Fall River: 2 p.m. – Kennedy Park on South Main St. to the Municipal Veteran’s Memorial on Bank St.

Falmouth: 9:45 a.m. – Village Green and Main St.

Fitchburg: 10 a.m.

Greenfield: 10 a.m. – The Middle School to the Federal St. Cemetery, Federal St., Church St., Franklin St., Main St., Conway St., to the Veterans’ Mall.

Hampden: 10 a.m.

Halifax: 9:30 a.m. – Plymouth St. at Monponsett St. to the Town Hall.

Hanson: 9 a.m.

Haverhill: 10:30 a.m.

Holden: 11 a.m. – Main St.

Holyoke: 9 a.m. – Appleton St.

Hudson: 10 a.m.

Lexington: 9 a.m.

Ludlow: 9 a.m.

Marblehead: 9 a.m.

Marshfield: 11 a.m. – Marshfield Fairgrounds

Medfield: 9:45 a.m. – Town Hall to Baxter Park. Following Baxter Park Ceremonies parade continues to Vine Lake Cemetery and American Legion Post on Peter Kristof Way

Medford: 10 a.m.

Medway: 10 a.m. – Holliston St. to Michael F. Matondi Sq.

Methuen: 10 a.m.

Millis: 9 a.m. – Memorial Sq. to Prospect Hill Cemetery down Main St. and back to Memorial Sq.

Monson: 10:00 a.m.

Montague: 10:15 a.m.

Needham: 6:50 a.m.

New Bedford: 11 a.m. – New Bedford High School, east on Parker St. to County St. to Pope St. to the Clasky Common Park

Northampton: 9:30 a.m. – Trinity Row in Florence to the Park St. Cemetery

Palmer: 10:15 a.m.

Pembroke: 1 p.m.

Reading: 9:45 a.m. – American Legion to Laurel Hill, Forest Glen, Charles Lawn, Wood End

Rehoboth: 10 a.m. – Bay State Rd.

Salem: 10:30 a.m.

Shrewsbury: 9:30 a.m. – Maple Ave.

Somerset: 10 a.m. – Somerset High School to the World War I Memorial on Riverside Ave. to the Veterans of Foreign Wars on County St.

South Hadley: 11 a.m. – South Hadley High School to Newton St. to Bridge St. to Town Hall on Main St.

Southwick: 9:30 a.m.

Stoneham: 9 a.m.

Swansea: 1 p.m. – St. Francis of Assisi Church on Gardner’s Neck Rd. Taunton: 9:30am

Tewksbury: 2 p.m.

Ware: 1 p.m.

Watertown: 11 a.m. – Mt. Auburn St.

West Brookfield: 9 a.m.

West Newbury: 10:30 a.m. – Main St.

West Springfield: 9 a.m.

Westfield: 10 a.m.

Westford: 11 a.m. – Each Village Memorial & Town Common

Westminster: 11 a.m.

Westport: 10 a.m. – Town Hall to Beech Grove Cemetery and back

Westwood: 10 a.m. – Town Hall

Wilbraham: 10:30 a.m.