Find A Memorial Day Parade Near You

There are dozens of parades scheduled across Massachusetts over Memorial Day weekend, to pay tribute to America’s fallen heroes.
Monday, May 30
Agawam: 10:30 a.m. – Agawam Middle School/Town Hall
Amherst: 9:30 a.m.
Andover: 10 a.m.
Arlington: 9:30 a.m. – Adams St. on Mass. Ave. to Monument Park to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Ashburnham: 8:45 a.m.
Ashby: 10 a.m.
Belmont: 11 a.m.
Brockton: 11 a.m.
Cambridge: 9:30 a.m. – Begins with a cannon salute on the Cambridge Common, proceeds through Harvard Sq., up Mount Auburn St. to Cambridge Cemetery on Coolidge Ave.
Centerville: 10 a.m.
Cohasset: 10:30 a.m. – Kicks off at American Legion Hall with stops at North Cohasset Cemetery, North Cohasset Honor Roll, Woodside Cemetery, and Beechwood Cemetery
Easthampton: 10:30 a.m. – Clark St.
East Longmeadow: 10:50 a.m.
Essex: 9 a.m. – Town Hall to the Town Cemetery, up Main St. to the Causeway Bridge
Fairhaven: 8:30 a.m. – Main St. from Center St. to Riverside Cemetery
Fall River: 2 p.m. – Kennedy Park on South Main St. to the Municipal Veteran’s Memorial on Bank St.
Falmouth: 9:45 a.m. – Village Green and Main St.
Fitchburg: 10 a.m.
Greenfield: 10 a.m. – The Middle School to the Federal St. Cemetery, Federal St., Church St., Franklin St., Main St., Conway St., to the Veterans’ Mall.
Hampden: 10 a.m.
Halifax: 9:30 a.m. – Plymouth St. at Monponsett St. to the Town Hall.
Hanson: 9 a.m.
Haverhill: 10:30 a.m.
Holden: 11 a.m. – Main St.
Holyoke: 9 a.m. – Appleton St.
Hudson: 10 a.m.
Lexington: 9 a.m.
Ludlow: 9 a.m.
Marblehead: 9 a.m.
Marshfield: 11 a.m. – Marshfield Fairgrounds
Medfield: 9:45 a.m. – Town Hall to Baxter Park. Following Baxter Park Ceremonies parade continues to Vine Lake Cemetery and American Legion Post on Peter Kristof Way
Medford: 10 a.m.
Medway: 10 a.m. – Holliston St. to Michael F. Matondi Sq.
Methuen: 10 a.m.
Millis: 9 a.m. – Memorial Sq. to Prospect Hill Cemetery down Main St. and back to Memorial Sq.
Monson: 10:00 a.m.
Montague: 10:15 a.m.
Needham: 6:50 a.m.
New Bedford: 11 a.m. – New Bedford High School, east on Parker St. to County St. to Pope St. to the Clasky Common Park
Northampton: 9:30 a.m. – Trinity Row in Florence to the Park St. Cemetery
Palmer: 10:15 a.m.
Pembroke: 1 p.m.
Reading: 9:45 a.m. – American Legion to Laurel Hill, Forest Glen, Charles Lawn, Wood End
Rehoboth: 10 a.m. – Bay State Rd.
Salem: 10:30 a.m.
Shrewsbury: 9:30 a.m. – Maple Ave.
Somerset: 10 a.m. – Somerset High School to the World War I Memorial on Riverside Ave. to the Veterans of Foreign Wars on County St.
South Hadley: 11 a.m. – South Hadley High School to Newton St. to Bridge St. to Town Hall on Main St.
Southwick: 9:30 a.m.
Stoneham: 9 a.m.
Swansea: 1 p.m. – St. Francis of Assisi Church on Gardner’s Neck Rd. Taunton: 9:30am
Tewksbury: 2 p.m.
Ware: 1 p.m.
Watertown: 11 a.m. – Mt. Auburn St.
West Brookfield: 9 a.m.
West Newbury: 10:30 a.m. – Main St.
West Springfield: 9 a.m.
Westfield: 10 a.m.
Westford: 11 a.m. – Each Village Memorial & Town Common
Westminster: 11 a.m.
Westport: 10 a.m. – Town Hall to Beech Grove Cemetery and back
Westwood: 10 a.m. – Town Hall
Wilbraham: 10:30 a.m.
One Comment
Peabody, Monday, 11:00