You’re flying out of Logan International Airport. You get there early. You have a lot of time to kill before your flight.
Read: Guide To Boston’s Logan International Airport (Getting There, Parking, Leaving)
Maybe you don’t feel like airline food. You could opt for a quick bite to eat before your trip. But with everything from sports bars to beer bars to upscale lounges, why not kick back, relax, and enjoy a nice, quality sit-down meal at one of the airport’s many quality restaurants. Here’s a list of all the dining options Logan Airport has to offer with our top recommendation for each terminal.
1 Harborside Dr.
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0051
Read all the tips on Foursquare
The renovated Terminal A at Boston Logan International airport has an abundance of great options for travelers. Swing through Vino Volo for a glass of Malbec and a small plate, such as the chorizo chickpea chili, which helps deal with the frustration of those vague ‘mechanical issues in Atlanta.’
Terminal A
Our Recommendation:
Lucky’s Lounge
Post-security by gate 6
(617) 567-2299.
website
The fun and hip “Rat Pack” atmosphere of this lounge makes you forget you’re in an airport. Lucky’s Logan location is a favorite among locals, serving up brick oven pizza, sliders, salads and classic sandwiches.
The others:
Game On!
Post-security by gates 13-17
(617) 567-0292
website
Just because you’re heading out of town doesn’t mean your local sports teams stop playing. Game On! has you covered while you wait for your flight.
Harpoon Tap Room
Post-security by gates 18-22
(617) 561-4704
website
The Boston-based brewery serves its well-crafted brews alongside a fantastic pub menu. What more could a beer-lover ask for?
Legal Test Kitchen
Post-security by gates 1-6
(617) 568-1888
website
The restaurant combines the Legal Sea Foods culinary expertise with innovative technology and an ever-evolving menu. Legal Test Kitchen is fast, reliable, and hip.
For a quick bite in Terminal A:
Au Bon Pain, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Sbarro, Panda Express, Wendy’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, Fresh City, Gourmet on the Fly, Phillips Seafood, Fuddrucker’s Express
Terminal B
Our Recommendation:
Cisco Brew Pub
Post-security – American Airlines side
(617) 561-8782
website
A fantastic local brewpub that serves up pub food with beer, wines, and spirits made at Cisco’s Nantucket-based brewery, winery, and distillery.
The others:
Ozone
Pre-security
(617) 634-6097
website
This contemporary cocktail lounge carries a “retro-futuristic” ambiance. Boston-based celebrity chef Todd English contributed his expertise to the menu.
Bonfire
Post-security – American Airlines side
(617) 634-6097
website
Todd English’s restaurant. The menu combines Argentinean, European and American steakhouse influences.
FOX Sports Sky Box Bar and Grill
Post-security – US Airways side, by gates 4-14
(617) 634-6097
Another sleek sports bar where fans can go to catch all their favorite sports action. Keep an eye on your watch, because with 17 flat screen TV’s, it’s easy to get sucked in and lose track of time.
Legal C Bar
Pre-security – American Airlines side
(857) 241-2000
website
A Legal Sea Foods spin-off.
Legal Sea Foods Cafe
Post-security – US Airways side, by gate 8
(617) 568-2811
website
(Yet another) Legal Sea Foods spin-off.
Quick bites
Asian Too, Au Bon Pain, Cosi, Dunkin’ Donuts, Espressamente Illy, McDonalds, RYO Asian Fusion, Sbarro, Starbucks, Ufood, Villa Pizza, Vinea
Terminal C
Our Recommendation:
Boston Beer Works
Post-security near gate 14 & near gate 27
(617)567-BEER
website
The locally-based micro-pub serves up a solid selection of its own beers with an exceptional bar food menu.
The Others:
Legal Sea Foods Restaurant
Pre-security, Departure Level
(617) 568-2800
website
Fresh New England cuisine. Legal focuses on seasonal, local, healthy foods, and of course, fish. Legal takes good care in preparing its food, and also happens to be one of the most allergy-friendly restaurants in the Boston area.
Jerry Remy’s Sports Bar & Grill
Pre-security, Departure Level Food Court
(617)567-5379
website
President of Red Sox Nation Jerry Remy makes sure Sox fans have a place to watch the ballgame at Terminal C.
Quick bites:
Au Bon Pain, Burger King, Cibo Express, Currito Currito, Dunkin’ Donuts, Fudge Bar Kiosk, Johnny Rockets, Lean & Green Gourmet, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, RYO Asian Fusion, Sbarro, Starbucks, UFood Grill, Wolfgang Puck Gourmet Express
Terminal E
Our recommendation:
Dine Boston Restaurant
Pre-security, level 3.
(617) 567-5700
DINE Boston’s visiting chef program welcomes a different locally-acclaimed chef every three months to add his of her flair to the menu. Because security lines can be unpredictable, we wouldn’t normally recommend a pre-security restaurant. However, a stamped DINE Boston receipt (ask your server) will get you access to the priority security line that’s typically reserved for frequent fliers. Bonus!
The Others:
Boston Beer Works
Post security, departure level 2
(617)569-2298
website
O’Brian’s Pub
Post-security, departure level 3
(617) 561-0093
A traditional Irish pub, O’Brian’s Pub serves standard American pub fare.
Quick bites:
Cosi, Burrito Elito, Dine Boston Cafe, Dunkin Donuts, Earl of Sandwich, Java Coast Cafe/Bar, Sbarro, Starbucks, Wok & Roll