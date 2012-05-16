WEATHER ALERT: Damaging Wind Gusts Possible | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Logan Airport, Thanksgiving Travel(credit: CBS)

You’re flying out of Logan International Airport. You get there early. You have a lot of time to kill before your flight.

Read: Guide To Boston’s Logan International Airport (Getting There, Parking, Leaving)

Maybe you don’t feel like airline food. You could opt for a quick bite to eat before your trip. But with everything from sports bars to beer bars to upscale lounges, why not kick back, relax, and enjoy a nice, quality sit-down meal at one of the airport’s many quality restaurants. Here’s a list of all the dining options Logan Airport has to offer with our top recommendation for each terminal.

Foursquare Favorite: Vino Volo
1 Harborside Dr.
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0051
Read all the tips on Foursquare

The renovated Terminal A at Boston Logan International airport has an abundance of great options for travelers. Swing through Vino Volo for a glass of Malbec and a small plate, such as the chorizo chickpea chili, which helps deal with the frustration of those vague ‘mechanical issues in Atlanta.’

vinovolo tip Guide To Dining At Bostons Logan Airport (By Terminal)

Terminal A

Our Recommendation:

luckys Guide To Dining At Bostons Logan Airport (By Terminal)

(Photo Credit: Lucky’s Lounge/Twitter)

Lucky’s Lounge

Post-security by gate 6
(617) 567-2299.
website

The fun and hip “Rat Pack” atmosphere of this lounge makes you forget you’re in an airport. Lucky’s Logan location is a favorite among locals, serving up brick oven pizza, sliders, salads and classic sandwiches.

The others:

Game On!

Post-security by gates 13-17
(617) 567-0292
website

Just because you’re heading out of town doesn’t mean your local sports teams stop playing.  Game On! has you covered while you wait for your flight.

Harpoon Tap Room

Post-security by gates 18-22
(617) 561-4704
website

The Boston-based brewery serves its well-crafted brews alongside a fantastic pub menu. What more could a beer-lover ask for?

Legal Test Kitchen

Post-security by gates 1-6
(617) 568-1888
website

The restaurant combines the Legal Sea Foods culinary expertise with innovative technology and an ever-evolving menu. Legal Test Kitchen is fast, reliable, and hip.

For a quick bite in Terminal A:

Au Bon Pain, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Sbarro, Panda Express, Wendy’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, Fresh City, Gourmet on the Fly, Phillips Seafood, Fuddrucker’s Express

Terminal B

Our Recommendation:

cisco Guide To Dining At Bostons Logan Airport (By Terminal)

(Photo Credit: Cisco Brewing Nantucket/Facebook)

Cisco Brew Pub

Post-security – American Airlines side
(617) 561-8782

website

A fantastic local brewpub that serves up pub food with beer, wines, and spirits made at Cisco’s Nantucket-based brewery, winery, and distillery.

The others:

Ozone

Pre-security
(617) 634-6097
website

This contemporary cocktail lounge carries a “retro-futuristic” ambiance. Boston-based celebrity chef Todd English contributed his expertise to the menu.

Bonfire

Post-security – American Airlines side
(617) 634-6097
website

Todd English’s restaurant. The menu combines Argentinean, European and American steakhouse influences.

FOX Sports Sky Box Bar and Grill

Post-security – US Airways side, by gates 4-14
(617) 634-6097

Another sleek sports bar where fans can go to catch all their favorite sports action. Keep an eye on your watch, because with 17 flat screen TV’s, it’s easy to get sucked in and lose track of time.

Legal C Bar

Pre-security – American Airlines side
(857) 241-2000
website

A Legal Sea Foods spin-off.

Legal Sea Foods Cafe

Post-security – US Airways side, by gate 8
(617) 568-2811

website

(Yet another) Legal Sea Foods spin-off.

Quick bites

Asian Too, Au Bon Pain, Cosi, Dunkin’ Donuts, Espressamente Illy, McDonalds, RYO Asian Fusion, Sbarro, Starbucks, Ufood, Villa Pizza, Vinea

Terminal C

Our Recommendation:

beer works1 Guide To Dining At Bostons Logan Airport (By Terminal)

(Credit: Boston Beer Works/Facebook)

Boston Beer Works

Post-security near gate 14 & near gate 27
(617)567-BEER

website

The locally-based micro-pub serves up a solid selection of its own beers with an exceptional bar food menu.

The Others:

Legal Sea Foods Restaurant

Pre-security, Departure Level
(617) 568-2800
website

Fresh New England cuisine. Legal focuses on seasonal, local, healthy foods, and of course, fish.  Legal takes good care in preparing its food, and also happens to be one of the most allergy-friendly restaurants in the Boston area.

Jerry Remy’s Sports Bar & Grill

Pre-security, Departure Level Food Court
(617)567-5379

website

President of Red Sox Nation Jerry Remy makes sure Sox fans have a place to watch the ballgame at Terminal C.

Quick bites:

Au Bon Pain, Burger King, Cibo Express, Currito Currito, Dunkin’ Donuts, Fudge Bar Kiosk, Johnny Rockets, Lean & Green Gourmet, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, RYO Asian Fusion, Sbarro, Starbucks, UFood Grill, Wolfgang Puck Gourmet Express

Terminal E

Our recommendation:

Dine Boston Restaurant

Pre-security, level 3.
(617) 567-5700

DINE Boston’s visiting chef program welcomes a different locally-acclaimed chef every three months to add his of her flair to the menu. Because security lines can be unpredictable, we wouldn’t normally recommend a pre-security restaurant. However, a stamped DINE Boston receipt (ask your server) will get you access to the priority security line that’s typically reserved for frequent fliers. Bonus!

The Others:

Boston Beer Works

Post security, departure level 2
(617)569-2298

website

O’Brian’s Pub

Post-security, departure level 3
(617) 561-0093

A traditional Irish pub, O’Brian’s Pub serves standard American pub fare.

Quick bites:
Cosi, Burrito Elito, Dine Boston Cafe, Dunkin Donuts, Earl of Sandwich, Java Coast Cafe/Bar, Sbarro, Starbucks, Wok & Roll

