Logan Airport, Thanksgiving Travel(credit: CBS)

You’re flying out of Logan International Airport. You get there early. You have a lot of time to kill before your flight. Read: Guide To Boston’s Logan International Airport (Getting There, Parking, Leaving) Maybe you don’t feel like airline food. You could opt for a quick bite to eat before your trip. But with everything from sports bars to beer bars to upscale lounges, why not kick back, relax, and enjoy a nice, quality sit-down meal at one of the airport’s many quality restaurants. Here’s a list of all the dining options Logan Airport has to offer with our top recommendation for each terminal.

The renovated Terminal A at Boston Logan International airport has an abundance of great options for travelers. Swing through Vino Volo for a glass of Malbec and a small plate, such as the chorizo chickpea chili, which helps deal with the frustration of those vague 'mechanical issues in Atlanta.'

Terminal A Our Recommendation: Lucky’s Lounge Post-security by gate 6

(617) 567-2299.

website The fun and hip “Rat Pack” atmosphere of this lounge makes you forget you’re in an airport. Lucky’s Logan location is a favorite among locals, serving up brick oven pizza, sliders, salads and classic sandwiches. The others: Game On! Post-security by gates 13-17

(617) 567-0292

website Just because you’re heading out of town doesn’t mean your local sports teams stop playing. Game On! has you covered while you wait for your flight. Harpoon Tap Room Post-security by gates 18-22

(617) 561-4704

website The Boston-based brewery serves its well-crafted brews alongside a fantastic pub menu. What more could a beer-lover ask for? Legal Test Kitchen Post-security by gates 1-6

(617) 568-1888

website The restaurant combines the Legal Sea Foods culinary expertise with innovative technology and an ever-evolving menu. Legal Test Kitchen is fast, reliable, and hip. For a quick bite in Terminal A: Au Bon Pain, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Sbarro, Panda Express, Wendy’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, Fresh City, Gourmet on the Fly, Phillips Seafood, Fuddrucker’s Express

Terminal B Our Recommendation: Cisco Brew Pub Post-security – American Airlines side

(617) 561-8782



website A fantastic local brewpub that serves up pub food with beer, wines, and spirits made at Cisco’s Nantucket-based brewery, winery, and distillery. The others: Ozone Pre-security

(617) 634-6097

website This contemporary cocktail lounge carries a “retro-futuristic” ambiance. Boston-based celebrity chef Todd English contributed his expertise to the menu. Bonfire Post-security – American Airlines side

(617) 634-6097

website Todd English’s restaurant. The menu combines Argentinean, European and American steakhouse influences. FOX Sports Sky Box Bar and Grill Post-security – US Airways side, by gates 4-14

(617) 634-6097 Another sleek sports bar where fans can go to catch all their favorite sports action. Keep an eye on your watch, because with 17 flat screen TV’s, it’s easy to get sucked in and lose track of time. Legal C Bar Pre-security – American Airlines side

(857) 241-2000

website A Legal Sea Foods spin-off. Legal Sea Foods Cafe Post-security – US Airways side, by gate 8

(617) 568-2811



website (Yet another) Legal Sea Foods spin-off. Quick bites Asian Too, Au Bon Pain, Cosi, Dunkin’ Donuts, Espressamente Illy, McDonalds, RYO Asian Fusion, Sbarro, Starbucks, Ufood, Villa Pizza, Vinea

Terminal C Our Recommendation: Boston Beer Works Post-security near gate 14 & near gate 27

(617)567-BEER



website The locally-based micro-pub serves up a solid selection of its own beers with an exceptional bar food menu. The Others: Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Pre-security, Departure Level

(617) 568-2800

website Fresh New England cuisine. Legal focuses on seasonal, local, healthy foods, and of course, fish. Legal takes good care in preparing its food, and also happens to be one of the most allergy-friendly restaurants in the Boston area. Jerry Remy’s Sports Bar & Grill Pre-security, Departure Level Food Court

(617)567-5379



website President of Red Sox Nation Jerry Remy makes sure Sox fans have a place to watch the ballgame at Terminal C. Quick bites: Au Bon Pain, Burger King, Cibo Express, Currito Currito, Dunkin’ Donuts, Fudge Bar Kiosk, Johnny Rockets, Lean & Green Gourmet, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, RYO Asian Fusion, Sbarro, Starbucks, UFood Grill, Wolfgang Puck Gourmet Express