Grey Goose & Granite Links Golf Club Contest

Play a Round at Granite Links on Grey Goose.



Grey Goose, the world’s best tasting vodka, and Granite Links Golf Club, one of the top 100 great courses in America, want to give you a round of golf at Granite Links on them!

If you win, you and a friend will play 18 holes of golf at Granite Links, and receive a $25 meal voucher for the Crossing Nines outdoor patio bar, or the Tavern at Granite Links.

To enter, text the word “GOLF” to “69985“. No purchase necessary.

From Grey Goose, the Official Spirit of the PGA Tour. Please sip responsibly.

Enter below, or text “GOLF” to “69985.”

You’ll receive a bounceback text confirming entry. Message and data rates may apply.



THE SHORTCODE IS: “69985”

THE KEYWORD IS: GOLF

Contest ends Monday, September 4, 2017, at 11:59 PM EDT The contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 21 years of age or older and who reside in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Twenty (20) winners will be selected at random from text and online to win the following: Prize includes One (1) round of golf (18-holes) with the winner and a guest at Granite Links in Quincy, MA and a $25 meal voucher for the Crossing Nines outdoor patio bar, or the Tavern at Granite Links. The Approximate Retail Value of the Grand Prize is $150.00.

Read Official Contest Rules For Full Details