Dunkin’ Donuts Ask The Coach Contest

DD_AskTheCoach_300x250Do you have a question that you would like to ask the Head Coach?

Enter your question below and if your question is selected, you win a $25 Dunkin’ Donuts Card.

You will also be entered into a random drawing to win a pair of Patriots game tickets to a future Patriots’ home game.

Tune in during our Patriots Pre-Game Show each week to hear if Scott Zolak asks your question to the Coach!

Contest ends Sunday, December 17, 2017, at 11:59 pm EDT. The contest is open to MA, ME, RI, CT, NH or VT or VT residents who are 18 years of age or older. Up to sixteen (16) qualifying prizes will be awarded. Each qualifying prize consists of a twenty-five dollar ($25) Dunkin’ Donuts gift card. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each qualifying prize is $25.Up to four (4) Grand Prizes will be awarded. Each grand prize consists of two (2) tickets (valid for winner and one (1) guest) to a New England Patriots Home Game determined at the sole discretion of the Station. ARV of each grand prize is $178.

