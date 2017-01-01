Circus 1903 Online Contest

Enter for your chance to win in a Big Top Night on the Town – Winner will receive 10 tickets for Circus 1903!

Step right up! Step right up!

The producers of the world’s biggest magic show, The Illusionists have teamed up with the award-winning puppeteers from War Horse to present a thrilling turn of the century circus spectacular.

Experience the Golden age of Circus at Circus 1903 playing the Boch Center Wang Theatre March 8th thru 12!

Sensational puppetry puts Elephants back in the ring as never seen before along with amazing and dangerous circus acts from contortionists, acrobats to musicians, knife throwers, high wire and much more!

Discover the golden age of circus this spring as CIRCUS 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus sets to captivate audiences of all ages.

For ticket information visit http://bochcenter.org/Circus1903

Contest ends 2/17/2017 and is open to MA, NH, or RI residents who are 18 years of age or older. One winner will be randomly selected to receive ten (10) tickets to Circus 1903 playing the Boch Center Wang Theatre located at 270 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116 March 8 -12, 2017 Approximate Prize Value is $350.