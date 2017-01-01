Super Bowl LI Expert Picks & Analysis

CBS talent from across the country break down the big game and who they think will take home the Lombardi trophy.
The Experts
Dan Roche
WBZ-TV, CBS Boston
Jamie Samuelsen
97.1 The Ticket, CBS Detroit
Mike Cugno
CBS4 Miami
Jon Ritchie
94.1 Sportsradio WIP, CBS Philly
Picks Overview
|Dan Roche
|Jamie Samuelsen
|Mike Cugno
|Jon Ritchie
|
Super Bowl LI: Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Falcons
Picks Analysis
Super Bowl LI: Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots
Dan Roche, WBZ-TV, CBS Boston
Patriots
This game has fun written all over it with two of the highest scoring offenses in the game and with two of the top QBs in the NFL. There is also one word that I keep coming back to that I think will be the difference-maker: experience. Bill Belichick has seen and done it all in his illustrious coaching career. And one thing that he has seen and faced quite often?....high powered offenses. From Jim Kelly and the high-flying Buffalo Bills...to "the greatest show on turf" St Louis Rams...to the "three headed B monster in Ben-Brown-and-Bell in the Pittsburgh Steelers. When Belichick (and Brady) teams have struggled in the Super Bowl it's been against teams that feature great defenses (Giants twice, Seahawks to some extent). As great as Matt Ryan and his Falcons have been...I think Bill, Brady, and the Pats D find a way to win their 5th title. Patriots 35 Falcons 24
Jamie Samuelsen, 97.1 The Ticket, CBS Detroit
Patriots
The Falcons can certainly claim that they're the least respected playoff team this season. America loved the Packers in the NFC title game. America loves the Pats in the Super Bowl. America won't be wrong twice. The Brady/Belichick combo is too good and history is there for the taking.
Mike Cugno, CBS4 Miami
Patriots
Defense. Defense. Defense. We saw the Broncos win a Super Bowl with the best defense in the NFL last year and the Patriots are heading down the same path. Matt Ryan has the weapons and an MVP resume but Tom Brady seems to find a way to elevate the play of everyone around him. Patriots 28 Falcons 20
Jon Ritchie, 94.1 Sportsradio WIP, CBS Philly
Falcons
The Patriots' experience and motivation will count for a ton, but this Falcons offense dishes out some crushing stuff. Atlanta's defensive front will get enough pressure on Brady to prevent him from keeping pace.