Super Bowl LI Expert Picks & Analysis

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV, CBS Boston

Patriots

This game has fun written all over it with two of the highest scoring offenses in the game and with two of the top QBs in the NFL. There is also one word that I keep coming back to that I think will be the difference-maker: experience. Bill Belichick has seen and done it all in his illustrious coaching career. And one thing that he has seen and faced quite often?....high powered offenses. From Jim Kelly and the high-flying Buffalo Bills...to "the greatest show on turf" St Louis Rams...to the "three headed B monster in Ben-Brown-and-Bell in the Pittsburgh Steelers. When Belichick (and Brady) teams have struggled in the Super Bowl it's been against teams that feature great defenses (Giants twice, Seahawks to some extent). As great as Matt Ryan and his Falcons have been...I think Bill, Brady, and the Pats D find a way to win their 5th title. Patriots 35 Falcons 24