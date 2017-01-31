NFL Playoffs: Conference Championship Games Picks & Analysis

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV, CBS Boston

Patriots

There are a lot of things favoring the Patriots in this one. It's their sixth straight trip to the AFC Championship, so there are plenty of players who felt the sting of losing in Denver last year, but also the elation of winning two seasons ago at home. The Pats play well at Gillette Stadium and Tom Brady is 6-2 lifetime vs Ben Roethlisberger. However, the Steelers gutted out an 18-16 win at Kansas City Sunday night so they have no fear of playing in a hostile environment. But, over the course of Brady and the Patriots illustrious history...when they don't play well one week...they follow it up with a great performance. I'll go with that. Patriots 35 Steelers 27