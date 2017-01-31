NFL Playoffs: Conference Championship Games Picks & Analysis

CBS talent from across the country give their picks for the AFC and NFC championship games.
The Experts
Mike Cugno
CBS4 Miami
Dan Roche
WBZ-TV, CBS Boston
Jon Ritchie
Sportsradio 94.1 WIP, CBS Philly
Jamie Samuelsen
97.1 The Ticket, CBS Detroit
Picks Overview
|Mike Cugno
|Dan Roche
|Jon Ritchie
|Jamie Samuelsen
|
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
|Packers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Packers
|
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
Picks Analysis
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
Mike Cugno, CBS4 Miami
Packers
This game may top the Packers-Cowboys match-up with two red hot MVP candidates under center. But I’m sticking with Aaron Rogers and the Packers. Not to take anything away from Matt Ryan but if this comes down to the final possession give me Rodgers every time.
Dan Roche, WBZ-TV, CBS Boston
Falcons
This is an awesome Final Four. All four QBs can lead their team to a Super Bowl win and three of them already have. This game features probable regular season MVP Matt Ryan vs arguably this postseason's MVP Aaron Rodgers. Offense, speed on defense, and home field should make the Falcons the pick. It's hard to bet against Rodgers these days, but Ryan seems to be blossoming into something special at the age of 31, so I will go with him and his Falcons in this one. Falcons 38 Packers 30
Jon Ritchie, Sportsradio 94.1 WIP, CBS Philly
Falcons
Too much firepower. Falcons run game becomes the difference in this one. Aaron Rodgers would have to be perfect to keep up.
Jamie Samuelsen, 97.1 The Ticket, CBS Detroit
Packers
Atlanta won this game early in the season. They've been rolling at home. It's the last game ever at the Georgia Dome. But I'm not picking against Aaron Rodgers who's playing as well as any quarterback has ever played. Green Bay 31 Atlanta 26
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Mike Cugno, CBS4 Miami
Patriots
The Steelers definitely have the offensive weapons to beat the Patriots but this may turn into another defensive struggle for Pittsburgh. I think Tom Brady bounces back from a two interception performance against the Texans and once again leads New England to the Super Bowl.
Dan Roche, WBZ-TV, CBS Boston
Patriots
There are a lot of things favoring the Patriots in this one. It's their sixth straight trip to the AFC Championship, so there are plenty of players who felt the sting of losing in Denver last year, but also the elation of winning two seasons ago at home. The Pats play well at Gillette Stadium and Tom Brady is 6-2 lifetime vs Ben Roethlisberger. However, the Steelers gutted out an 18-16 win at Kansas City Sunday night so they have no fear of playing in a hostile environment. But, over the course of Brady and the Patriots illustrious history...when they don't play well one week...they follow it up with a great performance. I'll go with that. Patriots 35 Steelers 27
Jon Ritchie, Sportsradio 94.1 WIP, CBS Philly
Patriots
Though the Steelers can keep this close by handing it off 30 times to Lev Bell. Sadly, nothing can stop Tom Brady from shoving this Lombardi trophy in Goodell's face-- not even the 3 Bs.
Jamie Samuelsen, 97.1 The Ticket, CBS Detroit
Patriots
Neither team looked as crisp as they could over the weekend. The Steelers have the higher powered offense, but I'll go with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at home. Patriots 27 Steelers 23