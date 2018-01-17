NFL Playoffs: Championship Picks

Bob Pompeani, KDKA-TV, CBS Pittsburgh

Patriots

Jacksonville stunned the Steelers last Sunday and said they were fueled by some of the pregame comments of Mike Mitchell and some of the social media posts by Steelers that gave the impression they were looking past the Jaguars. So now Jacksonville does the exact same thing before heading to Foxborough! Jalen Ramsey, the most talented corner in the game not only guaranteed a win against the Patriots, he went further by guaranteeing a Super Bowl win. Tom Brady is the last person who should be given bulletin board material. I remember when Anthony Smith of the Steelers predicted the same kind of thing. New England then destroyed the Steelers in the game that followed. Don’t poke the bear or, in this case, the GOAT. Jacksonville’s defense is very much capable to limiting the Patriots on offense. If they can disrupt Brady’s passing game, they can provide another upset. But I would not count on it. Still, this will be a closer game than most think.