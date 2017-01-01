Big Brother Season 19 Casting Call at Ned Devine’s in Boston

Do you think you have what it takes to be a contestant on Big Brother?

Apply for the experience of a lifetime!

Open audition at Ned Devine’s in Boston

1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Quincy Market

Boston, MA 02109

Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017

4:00 p.m. – 7:00pm

Please bring a photo ID with you to the audition.

In order to audition you must:

Meet The Eligibility Requirements [Click Here]

Be a US Citizen

Be 21 years or older at the time of audition

Big Brother casting producers will be hosting open calls…

Audition line will shut off promptly at 7:00 p.m.; however, CBS will make every effort to audition each individual who gets in line by 7:00 p.m.

Please do not plan to arrive at Ned Devine’s any earlier than 12:00 p.m. on the event day to get in line. Security will not allow for any overnight camping out in line.

Parking

75 State Street Garage is the official parking garage for Faneuil Hall Marketplace. The garage entrance is located on 5 Broad Street just a street away from the Marketplace.

Q & A

Do I need to bring an audition video prior to coming to the open call?

No – you do not need to have an audition video prior to coming to the open call. When you are at the open call, a CBS casting producer will interview you on site.

What do I need to bring with me to the open call?

Please bring a photo ID with you. You do not need to bring any ‘application’ with you, and you also don’t need to pre-register to come. Just show up on 3/22 between 4pm-7pm with your photo ID.

What can I expect at the audition?

Once you arrive at Ned Devine’s, you will complete a short application form. You will first be asked to wait in our holding area, where you will have access to the bar if you’d like. Once the casting producer is ready for you, groups of 5-7 people will be ushered to the interview station, where the producer will ask you a variety of questions to learn more about you and if you would be a good fit for the show.

Am I guaranteed to be selected as a semi-finalist if I come out to the open audition?

No. You are not guaranteed to be selected as semi-finalist for Big Brother if you attend the open call. Your application will be reviewed by a casting producer at Big Brother, but there is no guarantee that you will be selected as a semi-finalist or chosen to be on the show.

How will I know if I’m chosen to be on the show?

If you are selected by Big Brother casting producers as a semi-finalist, you will receive an email or phone call from someone at Big Brother. As stated in the eligibility requirements, Semi-finalists will be invited back to a TBD location in Boston as scheduled by producers for final interviews.