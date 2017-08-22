ArtsEmerson Kiss Online Contest

Enjoy an Evening of Surprise and Intrigue!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to ArtsEmerson’s Kiss by award-winning Chilean playwright Guillermo Calderón, and a $100 gift card to Gaslight Brasserie Du Coin. Kiss is a shocking play-within-a-play that shows how misunderstanding cultural cues can reveal blind spots you never knew you had.

“The true meaning of the title will shock you.” – On Stage and Screen

www.artsemerson.org

When a young, aspirational theatre troupe discovers and performs what they believe is a Syrian soap opera, they come to realize just how much they got wrong. Kiss is a brilliant play-within-a-play that shows how misunderstanding cultural cues can reveal blind spots you never knew you had. Chilean playwright and director Guillermo Calderón brings his masterful sensibility to this intense, tightly wound new production where naiveté can turn out to be the kiss of death.

Kiss, presented by ArtsEmerson, is playing at the Emerson Paramount Center October 26th – November 19th. For details visit ArtsEmerson.org.

Gaslight Brasserie du Coin is Boston’s lively and sophisticated award-winning French Brasserie with an ambiance that includes an eclectic mix of bar, café and communal tables with nicotine stained walls, antique mirrors, mosaic tiles and beamed wood ceilings. With one of Boston’s best brunches (recognized nationally), this neighborhood Parisian brasserie is the pulse of the South End neighborhood’s artistic and diverse culture. www.gaslight560.com

Contest ends Sunday, October 29, 2017, at 11:59PM EDT. This contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older and who live in Massachusetts, New Hampshire or Rhode Island. This voucher entitles the bearer two tickets to KISS at the Emerson Paramount Center, Jackie Liebergott Black Box, located at 559 Washington Street in Boston. The voucher is good for Friday, November 3, 2017, performance at 8:00pm. Voucher must be redeemed at least two hours prior to the listed curtain time of the selected performance. Your ticket will be placed in the best available seats at the time of redemption and are not guaranteed until the voucher is redeemed. Based on availability. Approximate Retail Value of Prize is $220 ($60/per ticket and $100 gift card to Gaslight Brasserie Du Coin) Click here for full contest rules.