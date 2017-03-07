WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Annie Gift with Purchase Giveaway

locket 2 childrens Annie Gift with Purchase Giveaway

Be one of the 50 lucky children to receive a locket courtesy of DePrisco Diamonds at the May 16th performance of Annie!
The first 50 parents with a child 12 and under present to visit the WBZ booth in the lobby will receive a locket courtesy of DePrisco Diamonds.

logo Annie Gift with Purchase Giveaway
Since 1948, Boston families have put their trust in DePrisco Diamonds Jewelers to provide the best quality jewelry and attentive, friendly service at a fair, below-retail price. Engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine diamond jewelry. Stop by for a consultation with a diamond specialist or visit Boston.Deprisco.com for more information.

annie 300x250 nocta1 Annie Gift with Purchase GiveawayAnnie the The world’s best-loved musical, Annie returns in time-honored form. Directed by original lyricist and director Martin Charnin and choreographed by Liza Gennaro, this production of Annie will be a brand new incarnation of the iconic original. Featuring book and score by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie includes such unforgettable songs as “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You,” plus the eternal anthem of optimism, “Tomorrow.”

Annie is playing at the Boch Center Wang Theatre May 9th – May 21st. Get your tickets today at BochCenter.org.

To participate in the Gift with Purchase offer (“Offer”) and to receive one (1) children’s locket (“Gift”) (ARV: $25 each) you must be a parent of a qualifying child, age 12 or under (“Qualifying Child”), and you, along with your Qualifying Child, must be a ticket holder in attendance when doors open for the 7:00 p.m. performance of Annie at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, MA on May 16, 2017 (“Performance”). Parents along with their Qualifying Children present at the Performance must visit the WBZ table inside the lobby of the Boch Center Wang Theatre when the doors open approximately 45 minutes prior to the Performance. (Doors typically open approximately 45 minutes prior to the scheduled performance, but doors may open sooner or later solely at the discretion of the venue.) One (1) Gift shall be provided to each of the first fifty (50) Qualifying Children attending with their ticketed parent(s) who visit the WBZ staff at the WBZ table when doors open. A maximum of fifty (50) Gifts shall be provided under this Offer. Gifts are limited and shall be offered only while supplies last on the evening of the Performance.

For full official terms and conditions and Aproxmiate Retail Value of prizes Click Here

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch