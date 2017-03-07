Annie and DePrisco Diamond Jewelers Online Contest

WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
With Mother’s Day around the corner, enjoy a mother daughter date to Annie! Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tony Award Winning Production of Annie and a mother’s locket from DePrisco Diamond Jewelers.

The world’s best-loved musical, Annie returns in time-honored form. Directed by original lyricist and director Martin Charnin and choreographed by Liza Gennaro, this production of Annie will be a brand new incarnation of the iconic original. Featuring book and score by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie includes such unforgettable songs as “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You,” plus the eternal anthem of optimism, “Tomorrow.” Annie is playing at the Boch Center Wang Theatre May 9th – May 21st. Get your tickets today at www.BochCenter.org.

Since 1948, Boston families have put their trust in DePrisco Diamonds Jewelers to provide the best quality jewelry and attentive, friendly service at a fair, below-retail price. Engagement ringswedding bands, and fine diamond jewelry. Stop by for a consultation with a diamond specialist or visit www.Boston.Deprisco.com for more information.

Contest end Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.  This promotion is open to all listeners of the Station who are legal U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older and who live in Massachusetts, New Hampshire or Rhode Island.  One winner will be randomly selected to receive a pair of tickets to the Tony Award Winning Production of Annie playing at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston May 9-21,2017 and a mother’s locket from Deprisco Diamonds Jewelers.
Approximate Retail Value of tickets is $70.00  Approximate Retail Value of Mother’s locket is $100.00   

Click here for full contest rules 


