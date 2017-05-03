Aer Lingus “Score a ‘Lucky’ Trip To Ireland” Online Contest

Enter for your chance to win a “Lucky” Trip to Ireland!
Aer Lingus, 98.5 The Sports Hub & The Boston Celtics Radio Network would like to offer a “Lucky” fan and guest on a trip of a lifetime to the Emerald Isle.
Trip to Ireland Includes:
- One (pair) of Boston Celtics tickets for Sunday, March 12, 2017, including a Meet and Greet with Boston Celtics Mascot “Lucky”
- Economy Class round-trip travel for two (2) on Aer Lingus operated service from Boston Logan airport (BOS) to Dublin (DUB), Ireland.
- Two (2) nights at Fitzpatrick’s Castle Hotel, Dublin; two (2) nights Muckross Park Hotel, Killarney (5-star) and a standard manual economy car. (hotels are based on availability and Aer Lingus reserves the right to substitute/change hotels should they not be available)
- Tickets are valid up to one year with all travel completed by March 31, 2018.
- Blackout dates include the months of June, July and August 2017 and December 16 – January 2017.
Contest ends 3/5/2017 at 11:59 p.m. and is open to MA, NH, CT, and RI residents who are 21 years of age or older. One grand prize winner will be randomly selected to receive One (1) Grand Prize: One (pair) of Boston Celtics tickets for Sunday, March 12, 2017, including a Meet and Greet with Boston Celtics Mascot “Lucky,” and one (1) economy class airfare voucher from Aer Lingus valid for winner and one (1) guest, 21 or older, to Dublin, Ireland from Boston Logan Airport. The Grand Prize also includes three (3) nights hotel accommodations (one room, standard double occupancy) and a prize certificate valid for a four (4) day car rental. Grand Prize Voucher expires March 31, 2018. Blackout dates apply. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $3,600. See Full Official Contest Rules For Details.