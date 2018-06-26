  • WBZ TVOn Air

WORCESTER (CBS) – A car slammed into a house in Worcester late Monday night and moments later the home went up in flames.

The sedan ran into the side of the triple-decker on Cambridge Street just before 11:30 p.m. Suddenly there was a fire and it quickly shot through the roof.

worcester1 Car Hits Worcester Triple Decker, Home Bursts Into Flames

A car hit this house in Worcester, starting a huge fire. (WBZ-TV)

“The fire was a little troubling towards us because this building has what’s called gasoline siding, what we call in the fire department gasoline siding. It’s asphalt siding underneath the vinyl so that caused rapid extension up to the soffits. The fire got up into the attic, which precipitated an attic collapse, so we had to pull everybody out,” said Fire Chief Edward Thomas.

worcester11 Car Hits Worcester Triple Decker, Home Bursts Into Flames

The fire destroyed the car. (WBZ-TV)

No one was hurt. There’s no information yet about the driver. An investigation is now underway to determine if the crash definitely caused the fire.

Around the same time, there was a second fire in Worcester about a mile away. A pickup truck burst into flames at the intersection of Main Street and Curtis Parkway.

worcester3 Car Hits Worcester Triple Decker, Home Bursts Into Flames

The truck burst into flames at Main Street and Curtis Parkway. (WBZ-TV)

There’s no word yet on any injuries.

