FOXBORO (CBS) – An Eagles fan who lives in Massachusetts wants to rub her team’s Super Bowl victory in the face of Patriots Nation.

Gina Lewis tweeted Saturday that a coworker offered to put a picture of Tom Brady fumbling late in his team’s 41-33 loss on a billboard in New England – if her tweet of the image got 4,100 likes and 3,300 retweets. In his Facebook series “Tom vs. Time,” Brady said he thought about that strip-sack “500 times in five days.”

“He says the chances of getting that many are as good as us winning another SB!!!” Lewis wrote. “Eagles Nation, let’s hand New England another L and make this happen!!”

The tweet ended up getting shared more than double the amount needed for the promised billboard.

Update! Got an estimate of $500 to place it on a Digital Billboard on Boston’s busiest highway so it’s seen by traffic traveling East & West! Sadly, it’s only for 24 hours! But I want it digital so it can be seen on both sides! So their home/less time or here/more time? 🤔 https://t.co/gl7IJFYYbL — Gina Lewis (@GinaMarie0125) June 25, 2018

Lewis followed up her viral tweet by saying she got an estimate that it will cost $500 to place a billboard on “Boston’s busiest highway” for 24 hours. She’s also thinking about saving money by putting it closer to her home in western Massachusetts.

She told BillyPenn.com that her coworker intends to follow through with the deal – though licensing the photo could be costly.

“If anyone thinks this is going to stay up more than a few hours, they’re crazy,” Lewis told BillyPenn.com “But because of the internet, it won’t matter. Everyone will see it anyway.”