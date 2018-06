PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A teenager was rushed to the hospital after he was electrocuted and fell at least 20 feet early Tuesday morning in Plymouth.

The Fire Department said the boy, who was described as 15 or 16-years-old, was climbing the high tension wires at a substation in the Beaver Dam Road area just before 6 a.m.

He was conscious as he was rushed in an ambulance to a hospital in Boston.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.