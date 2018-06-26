BOSTON (CBS) — With just over a week left in All-Star voting, Mookie Betts is still the king of American League outfielders.

Betts is no longer the overall leader in votes, with that honor going to Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, but he is still atop the AL outfield. According to the third voting update released by MLB on Tuesday, Betts has received 2,337,514 votes and sits nearly 350,000 votes ahead of Angels outfielder Mike Trout. Fittingly, the Red Sox open a three-game set against Trout and the Angels at Fenway Park Tuesday night.

A would-be record eight different teams are represented among the nine American League leaders in the latest fan balloting update for the @AllStarGame. Visit https://t.co/Jd6REEkFYI to vote. #MLBVote pic.twitter.com/ybcA24ERAT — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 26, 2018

Altuve has just over 123,000 more votes than Betts in this latest update, the first time the Boston outfielder doesn’t lead the pack throughout the process.

But Betts won’t be alone when MLB All-Stars head to Washington DC for the mid-summer classic. J.D. Martinez currently leads the American League DH voting with 1,675,492 votes, well ahead of New York’s Giancarlo Stanton (738,878 votes) on the ballot.

Boston first baseman Mitch Moreland and outfielder Andrew Benintendi sit in third and sixth, respectively, at their positions. Fans can vote for the All-Star teams until July 5.