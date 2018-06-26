BREAKING NEWS:Supreme Court Upholds Trump Travel Ban
Filed Under:Gary Brode, Local TV, Lynn

LYNN (CBS) — The Lynn Fire Chief confirmed to WBZ that investigators “are leaning toward fireworks as a cause for” a large fire that ripped through a triple-decker in Lynn on Monday night. Neighbors said they heard fireworks going off right before the blaze.

Damage left behind by a fire that may have been sparked by fireworks in Lynn (WBZ-TV | Gary Brode)

Chief Stephen Archer added that the investigation is still ongoing though, “so that determination could still change.”

At the height of the fire, which was on Congress Street, the heavy smoke could be seen miles away.

Fire burning at Lynn triple-decker (Image courtesy Peabody Local 925)

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

