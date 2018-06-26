LYNN (CBS) — The Lynn Fire Chief confirmed to WBZ that investigators “are leaning toward fireworks as a cause for” a large fire that ripped through a triple-decker in Lynn on Monday night. Neighbors said they heard fireworks going off right before the blaze.

Chief Stephen Archer added that the investigation is still ongoing though, “so that determination could still change.”

At the height of the fire, which was on Congress Street, the heavy smoke could be seen miles away.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.